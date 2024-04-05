Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,361 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 164.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP increased its position in LPL Financial by 220.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $1,485,582.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,462.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $256.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $274.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.20 and a 200 day moving average of $239.26.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

