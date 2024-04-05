Alera Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $35,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,292,000 after buying an additional 1,322,547 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,180,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,846,000 after purchasing an additional 182,515 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,097,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,112,000 after buying an additional 407,410 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,502,000 after buying an additional 5,918,534 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

