Alera Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 675,533 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 675,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,604,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.6% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $27.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.