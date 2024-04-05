Alera Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.79.

General Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

General Electric stock opened at $147.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a twelve month low of $93.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.