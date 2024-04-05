Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $583,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,074 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $87.62 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $87.61 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average of $94.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

