Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.28 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.0% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $203.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.04 and its 200-day moving average is $189.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

