Alera Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 105.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 0.3% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $337,567,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $154.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

