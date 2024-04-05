Alera Investment Advisors LLC Buys 377 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $237.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

