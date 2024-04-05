Alera Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 86,813 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 494.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,813 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUB opened at $104.42 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.50 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.43.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

