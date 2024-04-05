Alera Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,824 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 8,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 68,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

