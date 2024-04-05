Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given New C$22.50 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective hoisted by Haywood Securities from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.64.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$19.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$14.80 and a 1 year high of C$20.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$346.65 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.7749321 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

