Alamos Gold Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $18.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AGI. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.64.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 2.1 %

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$19.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.43. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$14.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of C$346.65 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$559,737.00. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.