AJ Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AJ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.6% of AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.35.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $155.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $366.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

