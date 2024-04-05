AJ Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 423 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AJ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 423 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $487.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $218.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $558.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

