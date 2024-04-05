Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

EADSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Airbus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

EADSY stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $143.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. Airbus has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.25.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

