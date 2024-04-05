Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $16,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.83.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,335,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 553,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,866,313.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,335,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 553,762 shares in the company, valued at $73,866,313.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $11,037,540.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,937,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,860,403.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 706,436 shares of company stock worth $106,793,406. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.57. The stock had a trading volume of 345,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,307. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.43.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

