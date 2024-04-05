Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.060-0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.5 million-$13.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.4 million. Air Industries Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -0.650–0.650 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
