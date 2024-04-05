Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $141.34, but opened at $144.18. Stifel Nicolaus now has a $163.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00. Agilent Technologies shares last traded at $143.99, with a volume of 438,269 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on A

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.59 and a 200-day moving average of $127.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.