AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Raised to C$9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s previous close.

AGF.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGF Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.58.

AGF.B stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.56. The company had a trading volume of 27,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,586. The company has a market capitalization of C$546.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.75. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$9.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.52.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,225,500.00. In other AGF Management news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total value of C$73,440.00. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,225,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 353,365 shares of company stock worth $2,665,144 and sold 159,394 shares worth $1,236,812. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

