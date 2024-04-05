AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $146.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.16. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $88.24 and a 1-year high of $184.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.61 and a 200-day moving average of $127.39.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.