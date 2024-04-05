Advisory Alpha LLC Takes $290,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $252.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

