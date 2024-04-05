Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 57,337 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,709 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 57,337 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the second quarter worth $31,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Transocean by 38.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 3,800.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Stock Performance

RIG stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.06.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

