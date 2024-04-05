Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 5,215 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $159.50 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.45 and a 200-day moving average of $147.36.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

