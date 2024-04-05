Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 4,089 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

