Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 273 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,472,000 after purchasing an additional 895,629 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

