Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.11.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $165.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.53.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

