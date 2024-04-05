Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 991 Shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ETHO stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.10. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $58.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.22.

About Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

