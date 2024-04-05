Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 37,099 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,674,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 4.5% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $97,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $57.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.95. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

