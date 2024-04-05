Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 1,309 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,032 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,179 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,255 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,826,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $110.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at $14,895,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,895,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.14.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

