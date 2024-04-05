Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $93.76 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.56.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

