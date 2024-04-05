Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $83.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.43. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

In related news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

