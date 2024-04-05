Advisory Alpha LLC Has $156.05 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,346,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,504 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.89% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $156,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.