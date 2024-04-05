Advisory Alpha LLC Has $10.32 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.