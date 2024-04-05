Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 347 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total value of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,958.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $241.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

