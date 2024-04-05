Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 3,069 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 148,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 152,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 228,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DISV opened at $27.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.