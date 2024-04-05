Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 14,547 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.41% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $75,868,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 78.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,661,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,889 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,390.8% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 973,486 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 131.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,487,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 845,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 139.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,178,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 685,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGCP stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

