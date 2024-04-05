Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $199,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,441,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSJO stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $22.93.
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
