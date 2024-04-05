Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,851,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,876 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $42,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,876,000 after buying an additional 1,476,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,607,000 after buying an additional 529,617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after buying an additional 300,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 880.7% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 292,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 262,536 shares in the last quarter.

VRP stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $23.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

