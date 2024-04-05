Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 69 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH opened at $219.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $239.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.56.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

