Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 361 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY stock opened at $191.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.57. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.24 and a fifty-two week high of $197.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.