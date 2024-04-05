Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 264 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.5 %

UPS opened at $150.00 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.60 and a 200 day moving average of $151.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.87.

Get Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.