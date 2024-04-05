Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 1,722 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

CSCO opened at $48.11 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

