Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Trading 5.8% Higher

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 1,127,361 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 279,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADZN. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$146.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

