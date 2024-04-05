Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Trading 5.8% Higher

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 1,127,361 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 279,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADZN. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ADZN
Adventus Mining Stock Performance
Adventus Mining Company Profile
Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adventus Mining
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.