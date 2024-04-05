AdTheorent’s (ADTH) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their market perform rating on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

ADTH has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on AdTheorent from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AdTheorent from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Monday.

AdTheorent Price Performance

ADTH opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.80 million, a PE ratio of -321.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.98.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $59.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdTheorent will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,786,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the first quarter worth approximately $15,679,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in AdTheorent by 31.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,714,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 655,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AdTheorent during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,993,000. Finally, Circumference Group LLC bought a new position in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent Company Profile

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

Further Reading

