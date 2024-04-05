Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Down 0.5%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $481.28 and last traded at $484.56. Approximately 1,363,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,587,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $487.11.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $218.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $558.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

