Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $494.71 and last traded at $497.65. Approximately 461,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,595,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $499.21.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $558.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $218.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

