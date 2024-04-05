Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Shares of ADBE opened at $487.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $558.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.89. The company has a market capitalization of $218.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

