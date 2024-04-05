Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Up to $1.35

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.39. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 216,164 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 155.39% and a negative net margin of 188.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,816,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,738,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,418 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,169,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 724.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,506,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 35,078.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 582,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 580,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

