Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.41 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.72.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 710.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 33,064 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 83,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
