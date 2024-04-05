Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.94) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.94) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.48). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATNM. B. Riley cut their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 710.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 33,064 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 83,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Featured Articles

